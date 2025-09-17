Home / Companies / News / Lupin gets US FDA nod for generic drug Lenalidomide in multiple potencies

Lupin gets US FDA nod for generic drug Lenalidomide in multiple potencies

The announcement comes a day after Lupin said the US FDA had inspected its Nagpur injectable facility between September 8 and 16, issuing six observations

Sep 17 2025 | 3:00 PM IST
Mumbai-based drugmaker Lupin on Wednesday said that it has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for a generic version of Lenalidomide capsules in multiple strengths—2.5 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg, 20 mg and 25 mg.
 
The company said that these capsules are used to treat adult patients with multiple myeloma, a blood cancer that develops in plasma cells in the bone marrow. The treatments include:
 
  • Multiple myeloma, in combination with dexamethasone.
  • Multiple myeloma, as maintenance following autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (auto-HSCT)  
  • Transfusion-dependent anemia due to low or intermediate-1-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) associated with a deletion 5q abnormality with or without additional cytogenetic abnormalities.
 
It further added that Lenalidomide capsules are a generic equivalent of Bristol Myers Squibb’s Revlimid, a drug used for similar treatment. Lupin's drug will be manufactured at its Pithampur facility in Madhya Pradesh.
The announcement comes a day after Lupin said the US FDA had inspected its Nagpur injectable facility between September 8 and 16, issuing six observations.
 
Earlier this month, the company also secured US FDA approval for its generic risperidone extended-release injectable suspension, used in the treatment and maintenance of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults.
 

Lupin Q1 result

The drugmaker reported a 52 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to ₹1,221 crore for the first quarter of financial year 2025-26 (Q1 FY26), up from ₹805 crore a year earlier, supported by strong sales in the US and India.
 
Total sales for the quarter stood at ₹6,164 crore, including US sales of ₹2,404 crore.
 
Lupin's shares were trading at ₹2,035.4 apiece, down 0.7 per cent, on the BSE at 1.54 pm.

Sep 17 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

