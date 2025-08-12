Home / Companies / News / Shriram Properties Q1 results: PAT rises 18% to ₹20.59 cr, income up 26%

Shriram Properties Q1 results: PAT rises 18% to ₹20.59 cr, income up 26%

Total income rose to Rs 261.54 crore in the April-June period of 2025-26 against Rs 210.90 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing

Shriram Properties has a development pipeline comprising 39 projects with an aggregate development potential of 36 million square feet, including 19 million square feet of ongoing projects, as of June 30, 2025. Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 5:55 PM IST
Realty firm Shriram Properties on Tuesday reported an 18 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 20.59 crore for the quarter ended June.

Its net profit stood at Rs 17.46 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 261.54 crore in the April-June period of 2025-26 against Rs 210.90 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

Shriram Properties Ltd is one of India's leading real estate developers. 

Its key markets include Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune and Kolkata.

The company has delivered 48 projects with a saleable area of 28.3 million square feet.

Shriram Properties has a development pipeline comprising 39 projects with an aggregate development potential of 36 million square feet, including 19 million square feet of ongoing projects, as of June 30, 2025. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 5:55 PM IST

