India is our top priority market this year: President, Asia Pacific, Hilton

With a sustained boom in domestic travel, global hospitality giant Hilton is set to triple its footprint in India by 2027. In an exclusive interview with Business Standard’s Akshara Srivastava, Alan Watts, president, Asia Pacific, Hilton, talks about the reason behind this growth optimism and the group’s expansion plans for the country. Edited excerpts:

How was the performance of your India business over the past year?

If we talk of the Hilton story in India, it has been a sub-segment of the hospitality success story in the country.

The deal flow has been better than any time in India’s history, or at least recent history, during the period. We haven’t seen growth like this since pre-2008. Last year, our signings reached an all-time high of six, and we successfully introduced two new brands to the country: Waldorf Astoria and Curio Collection. We saw an upwards of double-digit increase in both RevPAR (Revenue per average room) and revenue in the country.