First Solar is planning to set up 3.5 Gw of solar module manufacturing and has identified a location in Tamil Nadu. Speaking with Business Standard, Sujoy Ghosh, Vice President & Country Managing Director India at First Solar said, India would be one of the key drivers of the company’s global production target of 20 Gw.

US-based First Solar has been around in India for the past decade and was witness the advent of utility scale solar power in the country. It will, at last, soon set up its first manufacturing unit in the country as well. First Solar was one of the three winners in the first round of ‘production linked incentive’ (PLI) scheme of the Centre for high efficiency solar modules. The company is one of the worlds' top ten solar manufacturers.