India Post working to integrate its services on ONDC, GeM platform

The information was shared with Minister of State for Communications Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar during his review meeting of the Department of Posts

e-commerce
The officers said the postal department has introduced centralised delivery for all categories of mail and parcels by setting up dedicated delivery centres that consolidate the service areas of existing post offices.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 3:58 PM IST
India Post is working to integrate its services with Open Network for Digital Commerce and Government e-Marketplace -- a move that will enhance accessibility of postal service and enable the department to compete with third party logistics companies, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The information was shared with Minister of State for Communications Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar during his review meeting of the Department of Posts.

"One of the core pillars of this transformation is the integration of India Post's systems with major national digital commerce ecosystems. According to officials, the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) will enable wallet-based prepaid bookings, centralised order tracking, and automated reconciliation with ONDC's accounting systems," the statement said.

The project is part of technology-driven transformation under the IT 2.0 framework of India Post.

Officials during the review meeting informed the minister that more than 86,000 post offices are using the new application and by August 4, 2025, the entire network of about 165,000 post offices will have migrated to the new platform. 

During the review, the minister was informed that the upgrades are designed to introduce real-time track and trace capabilities, customised services for bulk customers, electronic proof of delivery, OTP-based authentication, digital payments, and open API integration.

"Through its collaboration with the Government e-Marketplace (GeM), India Post will provide API-driven automated pricing and centralised dashboards for payment tracking and cash-on-delivery (COD) settlements," the statement said.

Pemmasani in a post on social media platform X said he stressed on strengthening linkages with the public, government departments and e-commerce platforms to build a more robust logistics network during the review meeting.

"For mail operations, emphasis was laid on speedy and efficient delivery through advanced sorting mechanisms," he said.

The officers said the postal department has introduced centralised delivery for all categories of mail and parcels by setting up dedicated delivery centres that consolidate the service areas of existing post offices.

The delivery centres enable the department to offer flexible delivery services, including on Sunday and holidays, as well as morning and evening options.

"A total of 344 delivery centres have been launched nationwide during Phase 1," the statement added. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :India PostGeMe-commerce market

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 3:58 PM IST

