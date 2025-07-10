Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 01:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / No other distribution channel as wide or deep as India Post: Scindia

No other distribution channel as wide or deep as India Post: Scindia

Scindia was addressing the Gramin Dak Sevaks Sammelan at K P Puttana Chetty Town Hall in Bengaluru

Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Jyotiraditya, Scindia

India post has 164,000 points of presence, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, from Bharuch to Tawang, said Scindia. (File Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 1:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

No other distribution channel in the world is as wide or as deep as India Post, said Union Minister for Communication Jyotiraditya M Scindia on Wednesday. He urged the postal employees to work towards becoming the largest logistics organisation in the world, too.

Scindia was addressing the Gramin Dak Sevaks Sammelan at K P Puttana Chetty Town Hall in Bengaluru.

"India post has 164,000 points of presence, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, from Bharuch to Tawang," he added.

He said, although the post offices are getting modern tools, like handheld devices and Darpan, postal employees need to change the way they work to bring in the real transformation.

 

"Today, we have the capability of becoming the largest logistics organisation in the world. No one has the human resources to be able to do this apart from us. But we've got to make sure that we are at the cutting edge. Which means we need to innovate. We need to think about productivity," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Sagarika Ghose,Sagarika

Delhi court discharges TMC's Sagarika Ghose, 9 others in ECI protest case

Shashi Tharoor, Shashi, Tharoor

Tharoor recalls Sanjay Gandhi's role in Emergency; calls it a dark era

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Siddaramaiah denies exit talk, says he'll serve full term as Karnataka CM

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

Cong slams BJP over Gujarat bridge collapse, says party busy in speeches

Jairam Ramesh

Congress takes swipe at PM Modi after he returns from five-nation visit

Topics : Jyotiraditya Scindia employees logistics Bengaluru Postal department

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 1:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTravel Food Services IPO AllotmentComet BrowserNifty OutlookENG vs IND 3rd Test LIVEUAE Golden VisaGlen Industries IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon