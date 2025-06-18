WhatsApp Status ads to help brands reach more audiences in smaller cities

WhatsApp Status advertisements are expected to boost the reach of brands and advertisers, especially in Tier II and III markets, with some industry experts anticipating an overall increase in advertising budget allocation for Meta platforms.

This development follows Meta’s introduction of a feature that, for the first time, allows businesses to run advertisements directly on WhatsApp. In contrast, Instagram and Facebook have long offered ad functionalities.

According to advertising industry experts, brands in sectors such as D2C (direct-to-consumer), FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods), BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance), microinsurance, EdTech (education technology), healthcare, and quick commerce are likely to benefit from WhatsApp Status ads.

In the near term, Harikrishnan Pillai, chief executive officer and co-founder of TheSmallBigIdea, a creative digital marketing agency, expects most brands to allocate 5–10 per cent of experimental budgets from their existing Meta allocations. Meanwhile, Saheb Singh, director of strategy at AGENCY09, anticipates budget reallocation from local and regional ad spends—particularly by brands targeting Tier II and III cities. ALSO READ: OpenAI brings image generation feature for all through ChatGPT on WhatsApp However, experts noted that compared to Instagram Stories, Reels or Facebook’s short videos, WhatsApp Status ads may not immediately yield strong returns on investment (ROI). Uday Mohan, chief operating officer of Havas Media Network India, emphasised that the shift is not merely about reallocating spend between platforms, but about unlocking a new, highly addressable segment within the same user base.

Sandeep Goyal, chairman of Rediffusion, added that sponsored labels would appear on channels that pay for increased visibility. He noted that WhatsApp Status updates have become increasingly popular, and the platform sees them as a gateway for delivering advertisements to users. “This is particularly compelling for regional, vernacular and trust-based categories such as D2C, BFSI, and EdTech. Early tests show it delivers 20–30 per cent lower CPMs (cost per thousand impressions) than Instagram Stories in these clusters,” said Pillai. He added that WhatsApp Status ads provide a powerful new surface for reaching users in Tier II and III cities, where WhatsApp boasts over 90 per cent penetration and high daily engagement. With more than 500 million active users in India and over 80 per cent of them viewing Status updates daily, the platform offers unmatched access to under-engaged audiences compared to Instagram and Facebook.

“WhatsApp’s entry into the advertising ecosystem is a natural evolution, especially considering its scale, daily utility, and stickiness in India,” said Mohan. “However, this does not necessarily imply a shift or cannibalisation of ad spends from Instagram or Facebook. After all, all three platforms fall under Meta’s ecosystem.” He added: “This makes it a strategic addition to Meta's overall offering, helping brands reach audiences in a more direct and contextual manner, particularly in Tier II and III markets.” Echoing this view, Singh said WhatsApp Status ads create a unique opportunity to tap into one of the country’s most connected user bases.

“While the use of other social media platforms is often a choice, being present on WhatsApp is almost a compulsion. This fills a significant targeting gap. Moreover, unlike Instagram or Facebook, WhatsApp users tend to engage more attentively with content from close contacts, offering brands a chance to stand out—especially with hyperlocal campaigns,” he said. At the same time, experts collectively advised caution, noting that WhatsApp is primarily seen as a private communication space used to connect with friends and family. “User perception is the make-or-break factor here. The biggest asset WhatsApp holds is trust—this is where people talk to family, close friends, and conduct sensitive transactions. If advertising interrupts that sanctity, it could trigger backlash,” said Mohan.