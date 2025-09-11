Indian court rejects Asian Paints' plea to stop antitrust probe: Report

An Indian court on Thursday dismissed a plea by Asian Paints to quash an ongoing antitrust inquiry against the company, six people familiar with the proceedings said.

The Competition Commission of India is investigating Asian Paints, which has a 52 per cent market share, after officials found merit in a complaint filed by rival Birla Opus that the country's biggest paints maker had abused its dominant position by offering discounts and incentives to dealers.

Asian Paints sought to quash the inquiry in July by mounting a challenge at the High Court in Mumbai, arguing that CCI officials damaged its reputation by publishing - and then deleting - allegations against its CEO from the investigation order.

The High Court in a brief hearing on Thursday dismissed the company's plea, and a detailed order will be issued later, said the six sources. The court said it found "no merit" in Asian Paints' plea, one of the sources said. Asian Paints did not respond to a request for comment. The CCI and Birla Opus - the paints arm of Aditya Birla Group company Grasim Industries, led by billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla - also did not respond to requests for comment. Rapid infrastructure and real estate growth in India, one of the world's fastest-growing economies, has made the paints business a lucrative sector worth around $9.5 billion.