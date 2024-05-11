Home / Companies / News / IndiGo announces tri-weekly flights between Bengaluru, Deoghar from Jun 1

IndiGo announces tri-weekly flights between Bengaluru, Deoghar from Jun 1

The new route will enhance connectivity from the southern part of India to the famous religious hubs in Jharkhand, the airline said in a statement on Friday

IndiGo (Photo: Bloomberg)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : May 11 2024 | 4:49 PM IST
Low-cost carrier IndiGo has announced direct flights between Jharkhand's Deoghar and Bengaluru three times a week from June 1, a company statement said.

The direct flights will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

On these days, flight number 6E 6435 will take off from Bengaluru at 10.05 am and reach Deoghar at 12.25 pm. The return flight, 6E 6437, will leave Deoghar at 12.55 pm and land in Bengaluru at 3.25 pm, it said.

The new route will enhance connectivity from the southern part of India to the famous religious hubs in Jharkhand, the airline said in a statement on Friday.

With these new flights, Bengaluru will be airline's fifth destination be directly connected with Deoghar, after Kolkata, Patna, Ranchi, and Delhi, it said.
 

"We are pleased to announce direct flights between Bengaluru and Deoghar," the statement quoted the head of global sales at IndiGo, Vinay Malhotra, as saying.

This will not only provide customers with access to the unexplored beauty of Jharkhand's holy city, but will also offer enhanced accessibility, increased flight options, and improved connectivity for students and employment-seekers travelling across the region, Malhotra said.

Deoghar is a city soaked in religious and cultural significance and is home to the famous Baidyanath temple, one of the twelve Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva, which attracts millions of devotees every year, it said.

The city is also known for its natural beauty, with hills, waterfalls, and forests surrounding it.

The flight services will also provide residents of Jharkhand access to various tourist places in the IT hub of Bengaluru, it added.

IndiGo Airlines Bengaluru Jharkhand

First Published: May 11 2024 | 4:49 PM IST

