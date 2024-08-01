Indigo faces backlash for cheerful tone on flight disruptions in Delhi rain

Indigo Airlines faced criticism from customers after issuing a light-hearted social media post warning of potential flight disruptions due to heavy rainfall in Delhi that has caused waterlogging on several streets and even led to at least two deaths.

The airline's message on X (formerly Twitter) read: “We have a special announcement straight from the heavenly skies! The rain gods have decided to shower Delhi with their blessings tonight. As a result, we’re expecting heavy rainfall throughout the night.” Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The airline also urged passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

Flights have faced several disruptions all over the country due to weather-related emergencies. This is why the announcement came as a shock to customers who expected this seasoned airline to respond with either more sensitivity or a tone of neutrality.

Insensitive, hire new SM person: Passengers to Indigo

Users on the microblogging platform were quick to point out the inappropriateness of the post, as it appeared to be tone-deaf to the impact of the record rainfall on their travel plans.

Reactions on social media ranged from frustration to outright anger.

"Passengers are inconvenienced. That cheers you up, Indigo?" one user commented on the post.

Another pointed out, "What an insensitive tone to take after inconveniencing your passengers."

"Easy, tiger! Never has someone announced flight delays with so much cheer," another user wrote.

Many users were also quick to criticise the airline's social media manager, asking the firm if they had hired an intern for the job.

Faisal Farooqui, CEO of MouthShut.com, advised Indigo to maintain a "business-like" tone when delivering bad news. Farooqui said, “Dear Indigo - Sometimes it’s ok to be formal and business-like. Everything doesn’t have to be fun." Farooqui also added, "Fire your SM (Social Media) person.”

“Please reconsider your new social media hire,” another user echoed Farooqui's comment.

Posts following this one seemed to have a more business-like tone, which is what passengers are accustomed to.

"Due to heavy rains, departures and arrivals are impacted. We request you to keep an eye on your flight status. The roads leading to the airport might be waterlogged, so allow extra time for your journey," the next post by the airline read.

Heavy rainfall in Delhi, waterlogging, schools shut

The heavy rainfall in Delhi on Wednesday evening caused widespread waterlogging, turning roads into rivers and causing significant disruptions across the city. The torrential downpour led to ten flight diversions at Delhi airport between 7:30 PM and 8 PM.

Social media was flooded with videos showing commuters trapped at metro stations and cars submerged in water. One post depicted people wading through flooded areas with the caption suggesting that the city had turned into a "swimming pool."

In response to the severe weather, Delhi Education Minister Atishi announced the closure of all schools in the city on Thursday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has advised residents to avoid unnecessary travel and to secure their homes, with intermittent showers expected to continue in Delhi until August 5.

As Delhi continues to deal with the impact of the heavy rains, the response from both authorities and service providers highlights the importance of clear and considerate communication during times of crisis. Indigo's attempt at a light-hearted approach serves as a reminder of the delicate balance needed in messaging during challenging circumstances.