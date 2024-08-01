New Delhi: People try to pull a two-wheeler from being swept away by rainwater near Old Rajinder Nagar during the rain, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 31, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi is bracing for more rainfall on Thursday following heavy showers that submerged large parts of the city, causing severe traffic disruptions and leaving many residents stranded. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continued downpours, adding to the woes of the national capital, which is already grappling with the aftermath of Wednesday's deluge.

The IMD has warned that intermittent showers are likely to continue in Delhi until August 5.

Heavy rainfall causes waterlogging in Delhi The Salwan station in East Delhi's Mayur Vihar area recorded a staggering 147.5 mm of rainfall from 8:30 AM on Wednesday to 7:15 AM on Thursday. Other significant recordings include Najafgarh, with 113 mm, and the Lodhi Road, Delhi University, and Safdarjung observatories, with 107.5 mm, 104.5 mm, and 105.6 mm, respectively.

This torrential rain has led to widespread waterlogging, turning roads into rivers. The Delhi Police have advised commuters to avoid Mundka due to heavy waterlogging and potholes on Rohtak Road, urging the public to take alternative routes.

People on social media have shared videos of the rains, showing commuters trapped at metro stations and cars submerged in water. One post showed people making their way through flooded areas with a caption that said the city had turned into a "swimming pool".

Two drown in Ghazipur

The heavy rainfall has also resulted in tragic accidents. A 22-year-old woman, Tanuja, and her three-year-old son, Priyansh, drowned in a waterlogged drain in Ghazipur after slipping near a construction site in Khoda Colony.

"The bodies have been recovered and further legal action is being taken by Ghazipur East Delhi Police Station," said the police.

Additionally, a person lost his life when an old structure collapsed in Delhi's Sabzi Mandi area.

The Delhi Fire Service and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) responded, but traffic congestion delayed their efforts.

Delhi govt closes schools

In response to the severe weather, Delhi Education Minister Atishi announced the closure of all schools in the city on Thursday.

"In light of the very heavy rainfall this evening and the forecast of heavy rainfall tomorrow, all schools, both government and private, will remain closed on August 1," Atishi wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Meanwhile, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has cautioned all officers to remain alert, emphasising the need to address waterlogging issues, particularly in vulnerable areas such as coaching centres.

"Have cautioned all officers to remain alert in light of the ongoing heavy downpour in Delhi. Apart from ensuring minimum inconvenience to people in general, they are advised to specifically address issues at sites prone to waterlogging, including coaching centres," Saxena said on X.

Flights delayed in Delhi

The Delhi Traffic Police received over 50 complaints about waterlogging and traffic jams between 6 PM and midnight on Wednesday. Additionally, severe waterlogging was reported near AIIMS, and significant traffic jams occurred in the ITO area.

The heavy rain also caused ten flight diversions at Delhi airport between 7:30 PM and 8 PM. More flight delays and disruptions may follow.

Rainfall could lead to slippery roads, low visibility

The IMD has warned that heavy rainfall could lead to slippery roads, low visibility, traffic disruptions, and localised waterlogging in low-lying areas.

Intermittent showers are expected to continue in Delhi until August 5, with the IMD advising residents to avoid unnecessary travel and secure their homes.

(With agency inputs)