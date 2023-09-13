Home / Companies / News / IndiGo gets regulatory approval to wet-lease 11 A320 aircraft: Report

IndiGo gets regulatory approval to wet-lease 11 A320 aircraft: Report

This comes amid IndiGo grounding nearly 40 planes due to a Pratt & Whitney engine issue, the report said

Reuters BENGALURU
Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2023 | 7:52 PM IST
IndiGo operator Interglobe Aviation has been allowed to wet-lease 11 A320 aircraft, CNBC-TV18 reported on Wednesday, citing sources at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

Pratt's owner RTX had on Monday said it would have to pull a total of 600 to 700 engines off their Airbus A320neo jets for lengthy quality inspections between 2023 and 2026.

IndiGo did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

RTX had in July said a rare powder metal defect could lead to the cracking of some engine components and called for accelerated inspections affecting 200 engines by mid-September.

Last month, IndiGo said it was assessing the impact on its fleet due to troubled Pratt & Whitney engines and it expects a fall in yield due to seasonal weakness in the second quarter.

India's biggest airline by market share posted a profit of 30.87 billion Indian rupees ($372.02 million) for the quarter ended June 30 on strong demand for air travel and a fall in jet fuel prices, compared with a loss of 10.65 billion rupees a year ago.

Topics :IndiGoDGCAairline industry

First Published: Sep 13 2023 | 7:52 PM IST

