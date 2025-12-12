Crisis-hit airline IndiGo receives tax penalty notice of ₹58.7 crore

(This copy has been updated) IndiGo received a tax penalty notice of ₹58.75 crore on December 11 from the Additional Commissioner of CGST, Delhi South Commissionerate, for the financial year 2020-21, the company announced on Friday.

Earlier today, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) suspended four Flight Operations Inspectors (FOI), who are responsible for overseeing airline safety, pilot training & operational compliance.

According to a circular by the aviation safety regulator, the four-member panel comprises Joint Director General Sanjay Brahamane, Deputy Director General Amit Gupta, senior Flight Operations Inspector Kapil Manglik, and FOI Lokesh Rampal, with a mandate to identify the root causes of widespread operational disruptions at the leading domestic carrier.