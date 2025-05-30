IndiGo adds London, Amsterdam, Manchester to international flight map

IndiGo will launch direct flights to 10 international destinations, including London, Athens, Amsterdam and Manchester, during the current financial year (FY26), marking a major expansion of its global network, CEO Pieter Elbers announced on Friday, as reported by PTI. This includes the airline’s long-haul debut with direct services from Mumbai to Manchester and Amsterdam starting in July, operated by leased Boeing 787-9 aircraft.

The new destinations also include Copenhagen (Denmark), Siem Reap (Cambodia), and four cities in Central Asia, as IndiGo capitalises on the growing demand for international travel and expanding aviation infrastructure in India. “There is an enormous opportunity in Indian aviation,” Elbers said at a media briefing in Delhi.

IndiGo to begin operations from Navi Mumbai International Airport

IndiGo, India’s largest airline by market share, also confirmed it will be the first to operate from the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), launching 18 daily flights to 15 cities from the first day of commercial operations. The airline plans to scale up to 79 daily departures (158 ATMs) by November 2025, including 14 international flights. By March 2026, IndiGo aims to operate over 100 daily departures, rising further to 140 daily departures (including 30 international) by November 2026.

IndiGo currently operates more than 2,300 flights daily with a fleet of over 430 aircraft, connecting over 90 domestic and 40 international destinations.

IndiGo quarterly profit hits record; passenger revenue surges

The carrier posted its highest-ever quarterly profit of ₹3,067.5 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25, a 62 per cent increase from ₹1,894.8 crore in the same period last year. Passenger ticket revenue rose 25.4 per cent to ₹19,567.3 crore, while ancillary income grew 25.2 per cent to ₹2,152.5 crore. During the quarter, IndiGo operated a peak of 2,304 daily flights , although its fleet size dipped slightly from 437 to 434 aircraft.

The airline attributed the strong revenue performance to robust domestic demand.