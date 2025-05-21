Wednesday, May 21, 2025 | 04:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IndiGo Q4 results: Net profit soars 62% to ₹3,067 crore, dividend declared

IndiGo Q4 results: Net profit soars 62% to ₹3,067 crore, dividend declared

IndiGo Q4 FY25 result: Interglobe Aviation's board has recommended a dividend of ₹10 per equity share

IndiGo Q4 results sees net profit rise 62% (Photo: Shutterstock)

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 4:54 PM IST

IndiGo airline's operator, Interglobe Aviation, on Wednesday reported a 62 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter (Q4) of financial year 2024-25 (FY25) at ₹3,067.5 crore from ₹1,894.8 crore reported during the same period last year.
 
Consolidated revenue from operations for the budget airlines grew by 24 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹22,151.9 crore from ₹17,825.3 crore. Sequentially, revenue remained flat compared to ₹22,110.7 crore.
 

IndiGo Q4 result highlights

Revenue: ₹22,151.9 crore, up 24 per cent
Net profit: ₹3,067.5 crore, up 62 per cent
Earnings per share (EPS): ₹79.38 (basic), ₹79.27 (diluted)

IndiGo FY25 results

Despite reporting significant rise in profit for the fourth quarter, IndiGo logged in a 11 per cent drop in net profit for the financial year that ended on March 31, 2025. Net profit for the entire year fell to ₹7,258.4 crore compared to ₹8,172.5 crore reported at the end of FY24. Revenue from operations for FY25, meanwhile, rose 17 per cent to ₹80,802.9 crore, compared to ₹80,802.9 crore at the end of the previous year.
 
 
Revenue: ₹80,802.9 crore, up 17 per cent
Net profit: ₹7,258.4 crore, down 11 per cent
EPS: ₹187.93 (basic), ₹187.67 (diluted)
 

IndiGo declares dividend

IndiGo's board has recommended a dividend of ₹10 per equity share, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming AGM, with payment to be made within 30 days of declaration.
 
Interglobe Aviation Ltd shares closed trading 0.37 per cent higher at ₹5,465.65 apiece on the BSE ahead of the company Q4 results.

First Published: May 21 2025 | 4:39 PM IST

