Instamart appoints Ankit Jain as senior vice president of operations

Instamart, the quick commerce (q-com) platform of food delivery giant Swiggy, on Friday announced the appointment of Ankit Jain as senior vice-president of operations. In his new role, Jain will lead Instamart’s end-to-end operations, including supply chain management, dark store operations, delivery experience and network expansion.

His appointment comes at a time when the company has undergone a brand revamp, marking a clear move to position Instamart as an independent brand. As part of this shift, Instamart has dropped the 'Swiggy' name from its identity across all platforms. Sriharsha Majety, the chief executive officer (CEO) of Swiggy Group, has previously stated that the company expects Instamart to outpace its core food delivery business in both reach and scale.

Amid rising competition, Instamart has been aggressively expanding its footprint. In the fourth quarter of FY25 (January–March), the platform added 316 new dark stores, pushing its total store count to 1,021, up from 705 earlier.

Jain, who has over 20 years of experience in supply chain management and planning, most recently served as senior vice-president, head of grocery and large supply chain, as well as Ekart design, at Flipkart, where he oversaw the grocery supply chain, including warehousing, material movement and last-mile delivery. Prior to Flipkart, Jain spent over 14 years at Unilever, holding various roles such as general manager of demand planning and director of logistics and warehousing, managing end-to-end supply chain operations across multiple geographies.

Commenting on his appointment, Amitesh Jha, the CEO of Instamart, said, “Operations at Instamart have seen strong momentum over the past few months — enabling our presence in 120+ cities, expanding into new categories and scaling our infrastructure with the record addition of 300+ dark stores and mega pods last quarter. Ankit’s deep, hands-on experience across e-commerce, retail and FMCG will be a strong force in further strengthening our operations, leading the way in delivery speed, availability and assortment for our consumers.”