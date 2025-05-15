Thursday, May 15, 2025 | 06:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Instamart will now deliver products from Home Centre in 10 minutes

Instamart will now deliver products from Home Centre in 10 minutes

India's leading home decor and furniture brand debuts on quick commerce, offering 10-minute delivery of lifestyle and kitchen products across key metro cities

With over 35,000 products spanning groceries, electronics, and everyday essentials, Instamart now expands further into aspirational lifestyle offerings. | Image: X@SwiggyInstamart

BS Reporter Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 6:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Quick commerce platform Instamart has announced the onboarding of Home Centre, a leading home and kitchen retail player. With this collaboration, Instamart becomes the first quick commerce platform to offer Home Centre’s extensive product range, delivered to doorsteps in under 10 minutes.
 
“Instamart is committed to expanding the boundaries of quick commerce. This partnership with Home Centre is a step towards delivering not just essentials, but high-quality lifestyle products on demand—instantly enhancing the homes and lives of our users,” said Amitesh Jha, Chief Executive Officer, Instamart.
 
Starting this week, over 120 premium yet affordable products will be available for Instamart users across Bengaluru, Mumbai, New Delhi and Gurgaon. The assortment includes daily kitchen essentials, elegant serveware and glassware, dining sets, smart home organisers, and stylish home décor items such as table lamps, clocks, and more.
 
 
With over 35,000 products spanning groceries, electronics, and everyday essentials, Instamart now expands further into aspirational lifestyle offerings.
 
“Our partnership with Instamart represents an important step forward in meeting the demands of today’s fast-moving consumers, delivering faster, smarter service to match their evolving lifestyles,” said Sitaram Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, Home Centre India.
 
Two years ago, Instamart began offering home and lifestyle essentials—such as pillows, blankets and décor items. In fact, blankets emerged as one of the most searched items on the platform in 2023. Since then, the platform has significantly expanded its lifestyle range, now listing thousands of products.
 

First Published: May 15 2025 | 6:43 PM IST

