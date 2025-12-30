Intas, IntegriMedical sign pact to launch needle-free IVF injectors

Drug major Intas Pharmaceuticals announced it has entered into an exclusive agreement with Serum Institute of India-backed medtech firm IntegriMedical to introduce its in-vitro fertilisation and gynaecology therapies with needle-free injections in India.

As part of the agreement, Intas, in collaboration with IntegriMedical, will streamline deployment of needle-free injection systems across IVF clinics and gynaecology centres nationwide.

A needle-free injection system delivers medication through a high-pressure jet stream mechanism in a consistent, spray-like pattern.

“By leveraging IntegriMedical’s proprietary drug-delivery technology, Intas aims to reduce injection-related discomfort and anxiety while enhancing compliance and patient satisfaction,” the companies said in a statement.

India represents one of the fastest-growing IVF markets globally, with around 300,000 to 350,000 cycles a year. Projections suggest this could increase to 500,000 to 600,000 cycles by 2027. At scale, this results in several million injections administered every year as part of IVF treatment in India alone. “By integrating needle-free injection system technology into IVF treatment pathways, the collaboration is expected to improve the treatment experience for thousands of women annually, particularly by reducing injection-related pain, anxiety, and treatment fatigue,” said Sarvesh Mutha, managing director at IntegriMedical. When does Intas plan to launch the needle-free injection system in India? While the companies did not disclose a launch date, Durga P Satapathy, executive vice-president at Intas Pharma, told Business Standard the firm is targeting an all-India launch by the first quarter of FY26.

“We will start distributing the product initially with about 500 doctors, then slowly, as per the demand and the requirement of the market, we will extend it,” he added. What could needle-free injections cost in India? While price points have not been decided, a needle-free injection generally costs between $3,500 and $5,000 (Rs 3.12 lakh to Rs 4.5 lakh) in the United States. “The price in India will be substantially lower. The whole goal will be to make people adopt it in a scalable manner and provide that comfort to Indian women by developing confidence and reducing the costs,” Satapathy said.