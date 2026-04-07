Intel elevates India region MD Santhosh Viswanathan as head of APAC, Japan

Global chip design and manufacturing major Intel on Tuesday elevated its India managing director and vice president, Santhosh Viswanathan, to head the Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) region.

In the new role, Viswanathan will lead Intel’s overall business, brand, and customer engagements across both the Asia Pacific and Japan regions, the company said.

“APJ is one of the most diverse and fast-growing regions in the world, and its strength lies in its people, partners, and technology ecosystems,” Viswanathan said.

A company veteran of over two decades, Viswanathan has also worked for Intel in leadership positions across the Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand markets.

The company had announced him first as the managing director for the India market in July 2022, and later as the vice president and managing director in October 2024, after India was carved out as a separate region within the company. Early in his career with the company, Viswanathan had also served as the global director of operations in the United States. What has been Viswanathan’s role in Intel India? In his role as the managing director and vice president for the India region, Viswanathan has been crucial in spearheading Intel’s efforts to improve artificial intelligence (AI) education in the country’s schools by collaborating with 6000 schools.