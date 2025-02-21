Investigating claims of customer data leak: Niva Bupa Health Insurance

India's Niva Bupa Health Insurance Co said on Friday it is investigating whether any customer data has been leaked after an anonymous person claimed to have access to such data.

"The threat actor via email, claims to have the customer data of Niva Bupa. As a matter of urgency, we continue to conduct investigation(s) of data leak and implement measures to mitigate the risk," the insurer said in a statement.

The company did not give any further details.

If confirmed, this would be the latest in a string of data leaks that have plagued the sector in recent months.

In November, HDFC Life Insurance said an unknown source shared certain customer data with it with "mala fide intent".

In August, Star Health faced a data theft incident where stolen customer data, including medical reports, were publicly accessible via chatbots on messaging app Telegram and through websites.

India's insurance regulator had in October directed insurers to audit their IT systems following concerns over such leaks.