Indian Overseas Bank reverts to old internet banking after new system fails

State-owned Indian Overseas Bank on Wednesday informed its customers that it is switching back to its old internet banking system due to technical failure in the bank’s revamped internet banking facility and the inability of the vendor, Edgeverve, a wholly owned subsidiary of tech giant Infosys, to address it in a timely manner.

A senior official at the bank told Business Standard that it had migrated to the new internet banking system on Saturday and since then, customers were facing login issues as the login interface was going down intermittently.

He added that the bank has already asked Edgeverve to resolve the issue at the earliest but the company could not deliver, so the bank has reverted to the old system for the time being till the real issue can be identified.