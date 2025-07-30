Home / Companies / News / Mahindra EV biz posts ₹111 crore Q1 EBITDA, awaits PLI nod for XUV9e

Mahindra EV biz posts ₹111 crore Q1 EBITDA, awaits PLI nod for XUV9e

Strong demand for electric SUVs boosts Mahindra's EV business to Rs 111 crore EBITDA in Q1FY26; company awaits PLI certificate and ramps up production gradually

Mahindra Funster EV concept which was launched in Auto Expo 2020
The company also said it was “comfortably” covered on the rare-earth magnet issue.
Sohini Das Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 9:19 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Mahindra Electric Automobile (MEAL) has posted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of ₹90 crore in the first quarter of FY26, with a resultant EBITDA margin of 2.9 per cent, driven by strong demand for its newly launched electric SUVs.
 
Revenue touched ₹3,068 crore in Q1FY26, and the company reported a loss before tax of ₹108 crore. Including battery electric vehicle (BEV) contract manufacturing at Mahindra & Mahindra’s Chakan plant for MEAL, the overall EBITDA for the EV business comes to ₹111 crore, with a loss before tax of ₹101 crore.
 
M&M’s electric SUVs captured a 44.3 per cent revenue market share in Q1 and a 40.9 per cent revenue share in the overall electric vehicle market. In terms of volumes, M&M held a 31.8 per cent market share in electric SUVs in Q1FY26 — a sharp rise from 6.3 per cent in Q1FY25. EV penetration in M&M’s overall sales touched 7.8 per cent, compared to the industry level of 5.6 per cent.
 
Rajesh Jejurikar, executive director and chief executive officer of the auto and farm sector, M&M, said the EV business’s EBITDA figures did not include any production-linked incentive (PLI) benefits. 
 
“We have qualified for PLI for the XUV9e and we are waiting for the final technical audit certification, which should come around Q2FY26 or Q3FY26,” he said, adding that the company will apply for PLI benefits for the BE6 around Q4. Approvals typically take around three months.
 
The company also said it was “comfortably” covered on the rare-earth magnet issue. “We have had no production disruptions because of that. We have taken a series of actions, including around inventory, and we are covered comfortably at least till the fourth quarter. We have also taken measures such as substituting rare earth with light earth and other materials,” Jejurikar told reporters after the quarterly results.
 
He clarified that the company had not yet finalised the location for its upcoming greenfield plant. Mahindra currently has capacity to produce 55,000 internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles a month, of which it is producing around 40,000 units, or 80 per cent of capacity. For EVs, monthly production stands at around 4,000 units, which will be gradually ramped up.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Swiggy expands parental benefits with flexible work and mental health aid

Jio Financial to raise ₹15,825 cr from promoters via warrant issue

ABD targets profitable growth, to add luxury brands and boost margins

Think Gas to invest ₹10,000 cr, aims for top spot in city gas distribution

M&M Q1 PAT rises 24% to ₹4,083 crore on strong auto volume growth

Topics :Mahindra ElectricMahindra & Mahindraautomobile industryQ1 results

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 9:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story