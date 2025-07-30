Home / Companies / News / Swiggy expands parental benefits with flexible work and mental health aid

Swiggy has broadened its gender-neutral parental support with the launch of its ‘Mom’entum’ 2.0 policy, designed to support employees before, during and after maternity.
Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 8:49 PM IST
Swiggy is expanding benefits for working mothers with a new multi-year programme that extends support beyond traditional maternity leave, as India’s tech companies compete for talent in a tight labour market.
 
“We understand that motherhood isn't a single event, but a journey with evolving needs and challenges. It's designed to create an environment where women can grow in their careers while staying true to their personal journeys,” said Girish Menon, chief human resources officer at Swiggy.
 
Swiggy has broadened its gender-neutral parental support with the launch of its ‘Mom’entum’ 2.0 policy, designed to support employees before, during and after maternity. The initiative reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), extending benefits beyond traditional leave entitlements.
 
The policy begins with pre-parenthood support, offering partial financial assistance for in vitro fertilisation (IVF), adoption and surrogacy, five days of paid leave during fertility treatments, and flexible work options during IVF cycles. Swiggy also facilitates structured transition planning before maternity leave, with check-ins starting two months prior to return. Expert-led “What to Expect” sessions help managers and peers support expecting and returning parents with empathy. 
 
After the mandated 26 weeks of maternity leave, mothers can opt to work remotely for up to a year. The company also provides child insurance, maternity expense coverage for biological and commissioning parents, and reimbursements for postnatal care, vaccinations, parenting workshops and wellness sessions.
 
Post-maternity, employees can choose flexible or part-time work arrangements with prorated pay. The policy includes 15 days of gender-neutral bonding leave up to a child’s third year and supports annual leave extensions. Career continuity is preserved through structured reintegration plans, role protection and access to internal job opportunities. Returning mothers also receive mentorship, buddy support and access to the Swiggy Moms Community.
 
Swiggy supports postpartum wellbeing with expert-led sessions addressing mental health, career re-entry and caregiver fatigue. Employees receive dedicated wellness budgets for physical and mental health services.
 
Performance ratings are maintained during leave, and promotions are processed on schedule. “Mom’entum” builds on Swiggy’s 2020 gender-neutral parental policy and 2024 Paw-ternity initiative, signalling its broader view of caregiving. The company says its goal is to ensure employees “feel seen, supported and valued across every life stage.”

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 8:49 PM IST

