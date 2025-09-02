Jain Irrigation Systems to raise up to ₹500 crore via QIP to fund expansion

Jain Irrigation Systems on Tuesday said it plans to raise up to Rs 500 crore by selling shares to institutional investors.

In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, the company informed that the Board approved the company's plan to raise funds through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP).

"The Board approved the raising of funds by way of issuance of equity shares combination thereof, in one or more tranches ... for an amount not exceeding Rs 500 crore by way of Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) ..," Jain Irrigation Systems said.

The decision is subject to the receipt of such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required, including the approval of the shareholders of the company.