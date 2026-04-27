IT services major LTM to launch AI-linked pricing model in FY27

More details will be shared in the near term but underscored the need to rethink pricing. “It’s not just about pricing for outcomes anymore. The broader economy is moving towards a subscription-based model — everything is increasingly being consumed as a service,” Lambu noted.

He added that the company began work on the framework after introducing the concept of “digital employees”, assigned IDs and managed by human mentors. “These digital employees have a name and a face, with a full avatar. This will evolve based on the services we price using the new AI currency. We will not apply it across all services, but in select areas where agents and humans can work together to deliver outcomes priced through Blueverse Credit,” he said.