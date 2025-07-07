Home / Companies / News / IHCL brands are growing, Ginger expanding fastest: N Chandrasekaran

IHCL brands are growing, Ginger expanding fastest: N Chandrasekaran

At IHCL's AGM, chairman N Chandrasekaran says all brands are growing, led by Ginger; EBITDA margin at 35 per cent and goal set to double revenue by 2030

N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Motors.
N Chandrasekaran, Non-Executive Director and Chairman of IHCL
Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 7:20 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), which owns brands such as Taj, Gateway, Vivanta and Ginger, is seeing growth across its entire portfolio, with its midscale brand Ginger expanding at a faster pace due to management contracts, said N Chandrasekaran, Non-Executive Director and Chairman of IHCL, at the company’s annual general meeting (AGM).
 
‘Every hotel brand is growing. Ginger will obviously grow fast because it is growing a lot under the management contract, and also the size of investment is less (compared to other brands),’ said Chandrasekaran, who is also Chairman of Tata Sons.
 
He added that while the Taj brand will also grow, it will do so at a slower pace. Tata Group-owned IHCL had 103 Ginger-branded hotels as of April 2025, according to its investor presentation. In FY25, the company signed 74 new hotels and had 26 openings, taking the overall portfolio to 380 hotels. Chandrasekaran also said the company’s strategy is to maintain the right price levels for different customer segments through hotels of varying sizes.
 
Responding to a shareholder’s question on further improvement in the company’s EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) margin, he said, ‘We cannot improve the EBITDA margin. Already, the company’s EBITDA margin is at an all-time high. Our aim will be to maintain it somewhere around these levels.’ 
 
The company’s consolidated EBITDA margin touched 35 per cent in FY25. Chandrasekaran reiterated that the company’s Accelerate 2030 plan aims to expand the global footprint to 700 hotels by 2030 and double revenues to over Rs 15,000 crore.
 
Internationally, IHCL has no major expansion plans in terms of volume. In FY25, overseas hotels generated revenue of about Rs 1,512 crore.
 
To another shareholder query, Chandrasekaran said having a heavy concentration of company-owned properties would not support future expansion. However, IHCL would continue to build iconic properties.
 
‘Over the next five to ten years, we will settle at 35 to 40 per cent of hotels being owned (by the company) and 60 to 65 per cent under management,’ he said.
 
Currently, 50 per cent of IHCL’s hotels are under management contracts, while the remaining 50 per cent are owned. Around seven to eight years ago, only 5 per cent of its hotels were under management contracts, with 95 per cent being company-owned.
 
The company has allotted Rs 1,200 crore for capital expenditure and has no immediate plans for fundraising. Over the next five years, the capital expenditure will amount to nearly $1 billion.
 
In his opening remarks at the AGM, Chandrasekaran also noted that Taj Inner Circle, the company’s loyalty programme under Tata Neu, had crossed 10 million members in FY25 and is expected to reach 15 million members in FY26.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Capgemini to acquire WNS for $3.3 billion, bolster AI-led BPO strategy

Premium

Lenders urge bidders to sweeten Jaiprakash offers amid legal overhang

Tilaknagar Industries in talks to acquire Imperial Blue from Pernod Ricard

Castrol India appoints Mrinalini Srinivasan as Chief Financial Officer

Future 'very strong' as India's consumption boosts travel: Tata Sons chief

Topics :IHCLHotel industryN ChandrasekaranTaj Hotel

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 7:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story