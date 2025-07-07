WNS acquisition to help boost Capgemini revenue, strengthen AI play

In one of the largest mergers and acquisitions in the IT services and business process management space, France’s Capgemini announced the acquisition of Mumbai-headquartered WNS for $3.3 billion in cash.

Capgemini, an IT services and consulting firm, is valuing the NYSE-listed WNS at $76.50 per share — a 28 per cent premium to the 90-day average share price. The acquisition, Capgemini said, aims to address the strategic opportunity created by the rise of agentic AI.

‘The acquisition of WNS will provide the scale and vertical sector expertise to capture the rapidly emerging strategic opportunity created by the paradigm shift from traditional BPS to agentic AI-powered intelligent operations,’ Chief Executive Officer Aiman Ezzat said in a statement.

Industry experts agree that the deal gives the French firm a competitive edge in the fast-developing agentic AI space, while also boosting its top line, which has lagged behind peers. This is not Capgemini’s first large acquisition. In 2015, it acquired iGate for $4 billion. ALSO READ: Coder 'village' at the heart of China's artificial intelligence boom The acquisition helps Capgemini in two ways: it will be immediately revenue-accretive, at a time when the company has seen muted growth for two years, and it provides deep industry-specific process experience. It also allows Capgemini to tap WNS’s legacy BPO contracts that enterprises are looking to convert into services-as-software.

Capgemini, which follows a calendar year for financial reporting, recorded a revenue decline of 1.9 per cent in FY24 and modest growth of 2.4 per cent in FY23. Both years saw flat operating margins of 13.3 per cent. For the year ending December 2024, Capgemini reported revenue of €22.1 billion. WNS, which closed its fiscal year in March 2025, reported revenue of €1.2 billion ($1.32 billion). The combined entity is expected to report revenue of €23.3 billion and an operating margin of 13.6 per cent. A key gain for Capgemini is access to WNS’s client base, which includes marquee names such as United Airlines and Aviva. This gives the French company a chance to convert existing BPO customers into users of intelligent operations.

‘To a firm like Capgemini, WNS’s high-quality client base is a goldmine of sales opportunities: client operations executives who want to replace BPO services with services-as-software. Further, WNS’s deep domain expertise — the cornerstone of its client growth — provides Capgemini, which has historically lagged in domain-specific BPO delivery, with both scale and access to thousands of business process experts who can partner with its consulting and tech teams to deliver next-generation solutions,’ said Phil Fersht, CEO of HfS Research. Capgemini expects to realise annual revenue synergies of €100–140 million by the end of 2027. These will come from cross-selling opportunities, deeper presence in the US market through WNS’s footprint, and expansion of industry-specific capabilities.

‘WNS has significant depth in BFSI-centric operations, whereas Capgemini is strong in large horizontals like human resources. Both have procurement capabilities. WNS’s entry into niche areas like revenue cycle management (RCM) in healthcare will also help Capgemini,’ said Yugal Joshi, Partner at Everest Group. As business process services shift from labour arbitrage to AI-powered intelligent operations, Ezzat is keen to lead that transformation. ‘Intelligent operation is the next big thing in the BPO market to leverage AI and Gen AI,’ he told analysts on Monday. ‘Business processes are the natural entry point for agentic AI, given their structured nature, embedded context, and proximity to decision-making. By acquiring WNS, Capgemini secures a trusted foothold inside marquee client operations, especially in North America. This positions Capgemini to not just automate tasks, but to orchestrate entire value chains using intelligent agents,’ said Gaurav Parab, Principal Research Analyst at NelsonHall.