Tilaknagar Industries in talks to acquire Imperial Blue from Pernod Ricard

Tilaknagar Industries has entered into exclusive negotiations to acquire Imperial Blue whisky from French spirits group Pernod Ricard, Moneycontrol reported on Monday, citing sources. Mansion House brandy makerhas entered into exclusive negotiations to acquire Imperial Blue whisky from French spirits group Pernod Ricard, Moneycontrol reported on Monday, citing sources.

The report further added that, if successful, Tilaknagar Industries will fund the deal through a combination of debt and equity. It did not mention the valuation of the proposed deal. However, according to previous reports, the deal could amount to $600-$650 million.

Tilaknagar has been a frontrunner for the acquisition since last year. It entered the whisky segment in 2012 using its flagship Mansion House brand, however, over 90 per cent of its sales still come from brandy. The deal could act as big jump for the company as Imperial Blue is the third-largest whisky brand in India.

ALSO READ: Japan' Suntory renews bid for Imperial Blue as rivals face funding issues According to a report by The Economic Times last month, Japanese liquor major Suntory also renewed its bid for the acquisition. It had earlier dropped out of it because of demand of Pernod Ricard's $1 billion for Imperial Blue. Inbrew Beverages, founded by London-based entrepreneur Ravi Deol, is also said to be in the fray. Why is Pernod Ricard selling Imperial Blue? Imperial Blue, a major whisky brand in India by volume, is reportedly being considered for sale as part of a broader strategic review by its parent company, Pernod Ricard. The brand, which occupies the "deluxe" segment—positioned between mass-market and premium categories—sold 22.2 million cases in 2024. This represented only a marginal increase compared to the previous year.