Jio launches Netflix subscription option for 400 mn prepaid plan holders

Earlier in July, Jio had announced the launch of a 4G-feature phone in an attempt to reach people who have not yet migrated to smartphones

Reuters

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2023 | 6:13 PM IST
(Reuters) -Reliance Jio Infocomm, the telecom arm of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries, said on Friday it has launched a Netflix subscription on prepaid plans.

Jio said that around 400 million prepaid customers will get the option of availing a Netflix subscription through two packages, one priced at 1,099 rupees ($13.23), which will give access to Netflix on mobile platforms, and the other for 1,499 rupees, providing access to a basic package for large screens.

The packages will extend for a maximum of 84 days, Jio said.

Jio's peers, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea , provide subscription to the Disney+ Hotstar streaming service through prepaid bundled plans.

"Partnership with Jio will give more customers access to this exciting line-up of Indian content as well as some incredible stories from around the world," said Tony Zameczkowski, vice president of APAC partnerships for Netflix.

Earlier in July, Jio had announced the launch of a 4G-feature phone in an attempt to reach people who have not yet migrated to smartphones.

First Published: Aug 18 2023 | 6:13 PM IST

