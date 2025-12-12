JSW Energy arm signs agreement to supply 400 MW to Karnataka discoms

JSW Energy on Friday said its arm JSW Energy (Utkal) Ltd has signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with multiple Karnataka discoms for supply of 400 MW of power, starting April 1, 2026.

The electricity will be supplied for a tenure of 25 years at a tariff of Rs 5.78 per kWh, a JSW Energy statement said.

With this PPA, JSW Energy's open capacity reduces to 5 per cent of the current operational capacity from about 8 per cent, further strengthening long-term revenue visibility and de-risking the company's generation portfolio.

The company's total locked-in generation capacity now stands at 30.5 GW, comprising 13.3 GW of operational capacity, 12.4 GW under construction across thermal and renewable projects, 150 MW of hydro capacity under acquisition, and a 4.6 GW development pipeline.