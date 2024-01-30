JSW Paints revenue touches Rs 2,000 crore, breaks even at operating level

JSW Paints' revenue touched Rs 2,000 crore in the current financial year, and the conglomerate expects its paint business’s revenue to reach Rs 2,200 crore by the end of FY24. Its revenue stood at Rs 1,616 crore in FY23.

The company has already broken even at an operating level during the year, and its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBIDTA) margins are expected to be in single digits.

AS Sundaresan, Joint Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of JSW Paints, said that the company’s turnover will grow by another Rs 1,000 crore in FY25.

“We expect our revenues to reach Rs 5,000 crore by FY26,” Sundaresan told Business Standard in an interview.

He also added that the company has two plants currently with a capacity of 2.10 lakh kilo litres. While it has plans to start another plant, the plan still remains on the drawing board.

It currently sees 60 per cent of its revenue come from the paints business, but the company intends to launch new products and finishes across segments.

Sundaresan said, “The decorative segment will grow at a faster pace, and over a period, it will contribute to 75 per cent of the revenue, and we will grow faster than the industry."

Currently, the company also sees 15 per cent of its sales come from the new products, and it expects the ratio of new products' contribution to remain in the 10-15 per cent range even in the years to come as it plans to launch new products.

“Our pioneering efforts to build a strong holistic water-based paints portfolio has placed us in a commanding position to service the fast-evolving preferences of Indian consumers. It’s a moment of great pride that JSW Group’s first true consumer-facing business has been so well received across the country, enabling us to cross the Rs 2,000 crore revenue so quickly from when we entered the market,” Parth Jindal, Managing Director of JSW Paints, was quoted as saying in the company’s release.