Home / Companies / News / PhonePe acquires GSPay IP to launch UPI payments for new feature phones

PhonePe acquires GSPay IP to launch UPI payments for new feature phones

The company in a statement said it plans to customise the stack and launch its own UPI payment app for new feature phones in India in the next few quarters

Banner-UPI
The new app will offer essential UPI features such as peer-to-peer transfers, offline QR payments, and receiving money via mobile numbers or self-QR codes (Banner-UPI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 7:35 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

PhonePe on Friday said it has acquired the IP of GSPay -- a proprietary technology stack from conversational engagement platform Gupshup -- to enable UPI-based payments on new feature phones.

The company in a statement said it plans to customise the stack and launch its own UPI payment app for new feature phones in India in the next few quarters.

The new app will offer essential UPI features such as peer-to-peer transfers, offline QR payments, and receiving money via mobile numbers or self-QR codes.

Industry research indicates that there were over 24 crore feature phone users in India in 2024, and in the next five years, another 15 crore feature phone shipments are anticipated.

PhonePe CEO Sameer Nigam said the acquisition will help bring millions of feature phone users into the digital payments ecosystem, a segment largely underserved so far.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Maruti launches flexible EMI plan to upgrade small cars to Grand Vitara

Genpact acquires AI solutions provider XponentL Data to boost capabilities

Dell names Manish Gupta India president and MD, replacing Alok Ohrie

Tata Electronics, BEL sign MoU to develop local semiconductor solutions

GAIL discharges first LNG vessel at Dabhol Terminal in monsoon season

Topics :PhonePeUPIpayments

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 7:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story