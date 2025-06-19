Thursday, June 19, 2025 | 01:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Indian IPO market heads for busiest week with $1.7 billion in deals

Indian IPO market heads for busiest week with $1.7 billion in deals

The offerings indicate share sales in India are bouncing back after a lull in the first quarter, helped by a 12% rally in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 Index from its March low

IPO, initial public offering

India’s primary market is set for its busiest period this year, with at least four companies planning to raise a total of about Rs 150 billion ($1.7 billion) through initial public offerings next week.

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 1:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Rajesh Mascarenhas
 
India’s primary market is set for its busiest period this year, with at least four companies planning to raise a total of about ₹150 billion ($1.7 billion) through initial public offerings next week.
 
Kalpataru Ltd., Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd., and Globe Civil Projects Ltd. will start share sale Tuesday. HDB Financial Services Ltd., a unit of India’s biggest private lender HDFC Bank Ltd., is also planning to launch its $1.4 billion IPO Wednesday, Moneycontrol reported this week, citing people it didn’t identify.  
 
The offerings indicate share sales in India are bouncing back after a lull in the first quarter, helped by a 12 per cent rally in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 Index from its March low. The Reserve Bank of India’s cash infusions into the financial system and a surprise 50-basis-point rate cut this month are also spurring companies to speed up public listing plans.
 

Also Read

Premiumshare market

Muthoot Finance at new high; charts foresee 32% upside for gold loan shares

stock brokers, Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE

Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock up 16% on huge volumes today. Do you own?

auto

Landmark Cars hits over four-month high; zooms 15% in subdued market

Premiumpower, electricity, IIP, demand, discoms, distribution, companies, firms, transmission, transformer, workers

Siemens Energy freezes at 5% upper circuit on debut; what brokerages say?

Food and grocery delivery firm Swiggy has marginally narrowed its consolidated net loss in the second quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25) to Rs 625.5 crore from Rs 657 crore a year ago. But sequentially, the loss was up as the firm had reported a

Swiggy share price gains nearly 7% in two days; why is stock in demand?

 
“India’s secondary market has rebounded in recent weeks, buoyed by strong liquidity. With a strong secondary market, IPOs fairly priced may see good demand from both domestic and foreign investors,” said V Jayasankar, managing director, Kotak Investment Banking.
 
HDB’s IPO will be the largest offering in the nation’s equity market since Hyundai Motor India Ltd.’s $3.3 billion deal last year. Industrial gas supplier Ellenbarrie is looking to raise as much as ₹8.52 billion , while Mumbai-based real estate developer Kalpataru is seeking to raise as much as ₹15.9 billion. 
 
Meanwhile, LG Electronics Inc. is also considering reviving an IPO of its Indian unit as soon as September, people familiar with the matter said. 
 

More From This Section

ipo market listing share market

Arisinfra Solutions' IPO receives 24% subscription on day 1 of offer

Upcoming IPO

Ahead of IPO, ArisInfra Solutions garners ₹225 crore from anchor investors

ipo market listing share market

Oswal Pumps IPO subscribed 34 times; QIBs bid 88 times the quota

Lenskart

Softbank-backed Lenskart set to file for $1 bn IPO in coming weeks

reit

Blackstone-Sattva REIT to raise ₹4,800 crore via IPO in August 2025

Topics : stock market trading initial public offerings IPOs stock market rally

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 1:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDividend TodayPremier League 2025 ScheduleLatest News LIVERSOS 10th 12th Result 2025 OutGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon