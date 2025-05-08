Home / Companies / News / Karachi Bakery is a '100% Indian brand', say promoters amid name row

Karachi Bakery is a '100% Indian brand', say promoters amid name row

Karachi Bakery promoters Rajesh Ramnani and Harish Ramnani said the brand Karachi Bakery was established in Hyderabad in 1953 by their grandfather Khanchand Ramnani

Karachi Bakery
Karachi Bakery promoters Rajesh Ramnani and Harish Ramnani said the brand Karachi Bakery was established in Hyderabad.
Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 8:33 PM IST
In the wake of demands from certain groups to change the name of Karachi Bakery here amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, the promoters of the city-based chain of bakeries said they are a "100 per cent Indian brand".

A social media post by Karachi Bakery on Thursday read "WE ARE PROUDLY INDIAN".

"Karachi Bakery is 100 per cent Indian brand, founded in Hyderabad, India in 1953. Our name is a part of our history, not our nationality. Please support us for who we are...An Indian Brand serving India with love," the post further read.

Karachi Bakery promoters Rajesh Ramnani and Harish Ramnani said the brand Karachi Bakery was established in Hyderabad in 1953 by their grandfather Khanchand Ramnani, who migrated to India (from Pakistan) during partition.

Referring to the recent protest by a group in Visakhapatnam demanding that Karachi Bakery change its name, the owners said that people are protesting as it is named after a city in Pakistan, but the reality is that it is a Hyderabad brand from India.

"The brand was named Karachi Bakery by our grandfather as he came to India after partition. We request the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the DGP and the Police Commissioner to support us to prevent any change in the name," Karachi Bakery owners told PTI Videos.

They further said tricolour was displayed above the signboards of their outlets in the city.

Meanwhile, a police official said police personnel were deployed near one of its branches here on Wednesday as a preventive measure after the leader of a right-wing organisation in a social media post put up a video demanding that Karachi Bakery change its name or they would change it.

No protest was held and no complaint was also lodged, he clarified.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 08 2025 | 8:33 PM IST

