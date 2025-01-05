Karur Vysya Bank now operates 475 branches, including 2 new ones in TN

Private sector Karur Vysya Bank has inaugurated two more branches, taking the overall branch network to 475 in Tamil Nadu, the bank said on Sunday.

The Tamil Nadu-based bank inaugurated two branches, one each in Chennai and the other at Tiruchirappalli.

According to a press release, during the current financial year, the company has added 28 new branches, taking the overall presence of the banking network to 866 across the country.

The new branches would provide basic banking transactions and would also address the specific needs of customers. It would also provide banking and financial services covering retail, institutional and consumer lending.

As on September 30, 2024, the bank's total business stood at Rs 1,76,138 crore with a deposit base of Rs 95,839 crore and advances at Rs 80,299 crore. In the last financial year, the bank recorded its highest net profit of Rs 1,605 crore, the release added.