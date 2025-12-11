Home / Companies / News / L&T eyes global nuclear supply chain as demand for clean energy rises

L&T eyes global nuclear supply chain as demand for clean energy rises

The company eyes sharp international growth as nuclear demand accelerates

Anil Parab
premium
Anil Parab, whole-time director and senior executive vice-president, L&T (Heavy Engineering & CE & IPDD)
Prachi Pisal Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 6:28 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Engineering and construction major L&T is preparing to expand its presence in the global nuclear supply chain as demand for nuclear energy accelerates across major economies. Even as 80 per cent of its nuclear business remains domestic, the company expects international opportunities to rise sharply over the next few years as countries revive stalled nuclear expansion plans and push for small modular reactors (SMRs).
 
“Currently, our international engagement is primarily in the fusion reactor being built in France. We are exploring opportunities to be the international supply chain partner for nuclear island and operating plant services. Dialogue is progressing well,” Anil Parab, whole-time director and senior executive vice-president, L&T (Heavy Engineering & CE & IPDD), said in an interaction with Business Standard. “In the time to come, we expect a large opportunity in international markets in the US, the EU, the UK and Asia,” he said.
 
Global nuclear power generation capacity is expected to rise from 378 gigawatts (GW) to 575 GW by 2040, representing an increase in nuclear energy’s share of the global electricity mix from around 9 per cent to 12 per cent.
 
Parab said while most nuclear projects globally saw limited progress over the last 10–15 years, first because of the Fukushima disaster and later due to the Covid-19 pandemic, momentum may now return as more than 32 countries aim to expand their nuclear power generation capacity threefold in the next two decades.
 
With grid stability becoming a challenge in India and the extraordinary energy demand from hyperscale data centres and artificial intelligence (AI), compact footprints and clean energy sources with 24/7 availability are needed, according to Parab.
 
Domestically, L&T expects strong growth as India moves to expand nuclear capacity from 8.9 GW to 100 GW by 2047 under the Viksit Bharat programme. The company views this shift as central to maintaining grid stability, meeting its net-zero 2070 target and decarbonising hard-to-abate sectors such as steel, cement and refining.
 
Parab said SMRs and micro modular reactors (MMRs) are likely to play a crucial role in new demand pockets such as data centres. India is pushing forward on indigenous SMR design, backed by a Rs 20,000 crore research allocation in the last Union Budget.
 
L&T is working closely with the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) and Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) on this programme while also partnering with global players, including Holtec, EDF, Westinghouse, TerraPower and Clean Core Thorium Energy, as SMRs are currently only operating at two places, and the modern Gen III+ SMR is either in the design, licensing or construction phase, not in operation, according to Parab.
 
He said L&T has the capacity to meet the emerging demand. The company’s Hazira plant, originally built in the 1980s targeting 10 GW of nuclear capacity by 2000, has since been expanded nearly fivefold. “The current nuclear programme hardly uses 15 per cent of our capacity. We have all the required investments. We are one of the largest nuclear-trained talent pools in the world,” he said.
 
L&T is a market leader in manufacturing, construction and design of nuclear island critical equipment, including steam generators, reactors and safety heat exchangers. It also manufactures special steel, heavy forgings and the nuclear steam supply pipeline. Through its joint venture (JV) partners, it has capabilities for plant engineering and turbine generator manufacturing. It is also a major supplier for India’s fast breeder reactor programme, with the first unit expected to be commissioned by September 2026.
 
Parab cautioned that private sector participation still faces structural challenges. Key among them are the need to amend the Atomic Energy Act and Nuclear Liability Act, expand regulatory capacity, standardise designs and build a deeper, nuclear-trained talent pool for the sector that requires “highest safety standards”.
 
Parab said the amendment of the Atomic Energy Act will pave the way for the entry of private players and foreign direct investment ownership, attracting large funds necessary for capacity enhancement.
 
While nuclear power contributes modestly to L&T’s overall business today, the company expects a steep ramp-up. Revenues from its nuclear manufacturing and construction verticals are projected to grow 3–5 times over the next five years, driven by domestic expansion and new global opportunities. International business, Parab said, could increase from the current 20 per cent to 40 per cent of the nuclear portfolio over this period.
 
“Although 32 countries have planned to expand their nuclear energy capacity by three times, in the international market, the existing supply chain will be used first. Post-pandemic, all countries want to be self-reliant. Only when the existing supply chains are overloaded will we get a chance,” he added.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Infibeam Avenues to rebrand as AvenuesAI, elevates Vishwas Patel as CEO

Naxion Energy plans ₹200 crore expansion, new plant in Hyderabad by 2026

IndiGo announces ₹10,000 travel voucher for 'severely impacted' flyers

Accenture, Anthropic join hands to help firms scale AI responsibly

Peer-to-peer lending platform LenDenClub's parent plans IPO, says CEO

Topics :Company NewsIndustry NewsLarsen & Tourbo L&T

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 6:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story