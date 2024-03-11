L&T Finance, L&T Infra Credit, and five other non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) have surrendered their certificates of registration to the Reserve Bank of India.

Following this, the central bank cancelled their Certificate of Registration (CoR) as they ceased to be a legal entity after amalgamation, merger, dissolution or voluntary strike-off.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In December last year, L&T Finance Holdings (LTFH) had announced the completion of merger of subsidiaries L&T Finance, L&T Infra Credit, and L&T Mutual Fund Trustee, with itself.

The other five NBFCs which surrendered their CoR are Marudhar Food & Credit Ltd, Creative Intra Ltd, Jinvani Trading & Investment Company, Manjushree Fincap, and Shruti Financial Services.

In another statement, the RBI said it has cancelled CoR of four NBFCs -- Nimisha Finance India, R.M.B. Finance Company, Suyash Finovest, and Kamdhar Leasing and Finance Ltd.

These four companies cannot transact the business of a non-banking financial institution, it added.