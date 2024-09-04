Landmark Group to invest Rs 4,200 cr in 2 yrs for projects in Delhi-NCR

Realty firm Landmark Group will invest Rs 4,200 crore to develop a new housing and commercial project in Delhi-NCR as part of its expansion plan. In a statement, Gurugram-based Landmark Group said it is gearing up to expand its business portfolio with the robust project pipeline. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "The company is investing Rs 4,200 crore in the next two years to launch a mix of projects in the luxury housing, retail, and commercial segments," it added. Landmark Group said its upcoming projects are located in micro-markets of Gurugram like Dwarka Expressway and New Gurugram.

Sandeep Chhillar, Chairman & Founder of Landmark Group, said, "The real estate sector is flourishing and Gurugram's realty market growth has been impressive over the last couple of years."



"Gurugram and its micro-markets continue to be the preferred investment destination for investors and buyers across residential, retail, and commercial segments. With our expansion plan, we aim to cater to the burgeoning demand in the region and enhance our product portfolio," he said.

At present, the company has two ongoing projects in Gurugram.

More From This Section

Launched last year, the 15-acre 'Landmark Avana' project has 228 independent floors and 170 plots. The company's other under-construction project is 'Landmark Springhomes 81' with 694 residential units and 33,000 sq ft of commercial space, and is scheduled to be delivered by December 2024.

Landmark Group has delivered 15 residential projects, three commercial projects, and two retail projects.