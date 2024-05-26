Home / Companies / News / Leh-bound SpiceJet flight suffers bird hit; returns safely back to Delhi

Leh-bound SpiceJet flight suffers bird hit; returns safely back to Delhi

In a statement, SpiceJet said the aircraft operating SG 123 from Delhi to Leh returned back to the national capital after suffering a bird hit on engine 2

Spicejet
In a statement, SpiceJet said the aircraft operating SG 123 from Delhi to Leh returned back to the national capital after suffering a bird hit on engine 2. (Photo: Wikipedia)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 26 2024 | 11:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A Leh-bound SpiceJet aircraft suffered a bird hit on Sunday morning and returned to the national capital, according to the airline.

The plane landed back safely and the passengers were deplaned normally.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

A source said the Boeing 737 plane had around 135 people onboard.

In a statement, SpiceJet said the aircraft operating SG 123 from Delhi to Leh returned back to the national capital after suffering a bird hit on engine 2.
 

"The aircraft landed back safely in Delhi and passengers were deplaned normally," it said.

The airline also said the aircraft made a normal landing and not an emergency landing.

Earlier, the source said that a full emergency was declared at the airport and the aircraft, which took off at around 1030 hours, landed safely at about 11 am. The plane returned due to engine vibrations, the source added.
 

Also Read

Asian aircraft carrier race: Which are the others after India and China?

What to know about Alaska Airlines 737 Max 9 whose door blew off?

No adverse findings in Boeing 737 Max planes, says Akasa post-inspection

Alaska Airlines again grounds all Boeing 737 Max 9 planes for maintenance

Boeing whistleblower suicide: Police conclude investigation in case

Reliance Consumer Products to focus on beverages, Independence brand

Can Google make India a hub for mobile phone assembly like Apple?

APSEZ creates record of docking largest container ship at Indian port

Adani Ent, Adani Energy Solutions to consider fundraising next week

IndiGo airlines reschedules and cancels some flights due to Cyclone Remal

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :SpiceJetLehDelhi

First Published: May 26 2024 | 11:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story