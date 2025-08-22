Ola Electric's AGM: Shareholders approve reallotment of IPO funds

Ola Electric on Friday said it has secured shareholders' approval on the reallocation of funds raised through IPO, unlocking capital to drive the next phase of growth, and further strengthening the balance sheet.

The Bengaluru-based firm on Friday concluded its first AGM since going public in 2024.

As per exchange filings, 99 per cent of shareholders voted in favour of the resolution to reallocate IPO proceeds, signalling investor trust in the company and its long-term vision.

This will fully meet the company's near-term organic growth capital requirements, it added.

In order to fuel the next phase of growth for the business, the company has strategically reallocated funding for organic growth initiatives, general corporate purposes, and debt repayment, it said.