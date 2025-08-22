Narayana Health unveils AIRA by Athma, AI tool for patient data management

Devi Shetty’s Narayana Health Athma, the incubator program, introduced AIRA, an AI-driven tool designed to streamline patient records. Built by about 90 engineers, AIRA will soon be deployed across India, Malaysia, Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Kenya, and the Cayman Islands.

Shetty told Business Standard that Narayana Health has invested around Rs 500 crore over the past two decades to understand and develop AI infrastructure.

Powered by advanced artificial intelligence, AIRA can learn both digital and scanned patient records to instantly create clinical timelines and smart tags, ensuring no critical detail is overlooked. Clinicians can capture information seamlessly through touch, natural speech, or even ambient listening during consultations, with documentation automatically completed in structured and accurate formats.

Shetty further noted that artificial intelligence (AI) is introduced for its potential to reduce errors in patient records while also bringing down overall healthcare costs. “There are millions of data points coming from everywhere, and we are constantly worried we are missing something. AI, however, can do all this and present it in a manner that allows doctors to access maximum information about the patient in the quickest possible time. More than anything else, AI will prevent doctors from making mistakes and will double or triple their productivity. They will become more efficient in treating patients properly, and errors will be reduced. In the process, costs will go down dramatically because whenever productivity increases, cost goes down,” added Shetty.

Looking ahead, AIRA will drive real-time risk predictions and proactive alerts, integrate with wearables and external health records, and offer a unified 360° patient view across the continuum of care. The company said AIRA by Athma can be adopted by hospitals of any size, big or small. Narayana Health’s other flagship applications — Aadi (for doctors), Namah (for nurses), and Aham (for administrators) — are also transforming how every key stakeholder experiences healthcare, positioning Athma as a true game-changer. Jagadeesh Ramasamy, Head of Products, Athma, said, “By leveraging predictive analytics and continuous monitoring, we are enabling hospitals to prevent crises before they happen — shifting the focus from emergency response to early intervention.”