Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / 'Genuinely cares for his team': L&T HR on chairman's 90-hr workweek remark

'Genuinely cares for his team': L&T HR on chairman's 90-hr workweek remark

L&T HR defends chairman SN Subrahmanyan's 90-hour workweek comments, stating they were 'misinterpreted' and 'taken out of context,' amid widespread backlash

S N Subrahmanyan, L&T
S N Subrahmanyan, CEO & MD, L&T. Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar
Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2025 | 2:01 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Head of HR, Sonica Muraleedharan, has defended Chairman SN Subrahmanyan after his remarks suggesting employees work 90 hours a week sparked a national debate. The comments, which led to widespread criticism from the public and celebrities alike, were described by Muraleedharan as "misinterpreted" and "taken out of context."
 
In a LinkedIn post, Muraleedharan expressed disappointment at how the chairman's words were portrayed, emphasising that he "genuinely cares for his team."
 
"It's truly disheartening to see how the words of our MD & Chairman, SN Subrahmanyan (SNS), have been taken out of context, leading to misunderstandings and unnecessary criticism," she wrote.
 
She also emphasised that during the internal address where the remarks were made, "SNS never implied or mandated 90-hour work weeks."
 

Also Read

Who works the most? Countries with the longest weekly hours ranked

'Quality over quantity': Adar Poonawalla, Anand Mahindra on 90-hr work week

Are 100-hr workweeks worth it? Edelweiss CEO Radhika Gupta shares her story

Why L&T chairman's 'work on Sundays' is problematic for overworked India

Celebrities, leaders blast L&T over chairman's 'work on Sundays' remark

  Muraleedharan clarified that Subrahmanyan’s comments were casual in nature, highlighting his leadership style as one that fosters unity and care. "He treats every employee as part of an extended family, fostering a sense of unity and belonging that's rare in today's corporate world," she stated.
 
She further described Subrahmanyan as a leader deeply invested in his team’s well-being. "SNS is, without question, a leader who genuinely cares for his team. Working under his leadership has been more than just a job—it has been a transformative experience, akin to a living masterclass on leadership," she added.
 
Addressing the backlash, Muraleedharan urged the public to consider the full context of the chairman’s comments. "Leaders like SNS inspire positive change and growth. It's vital to recognise their efforts rather than misinterpret them. Instead of focusing on controversy, let's celebrate leaders who empower and elevate their teams," she said.
 
The controversy began when a video of Subrahmanyan’s remarks went viral last week. In the clip, he suggested employees work on Sundays and even joked, "How long can you stare at your wife? How long can the wives stare at their husbands?"
 
He added, "I regret I am not able to make you work on Sundays, to be honest. If I can make you work on Sundays, I will be happier, because I work on Sundays also."
 
The comments triggered outrage on social media, with notable figures like actor Deepika Padukone calling them "shocking." Business leaders, including Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla, RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka, and Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, mocked the idea of a 90-hour workweek.
 
The backlash also revived memories of Infosys founder Narayana Murthy’s controversial call last year for employees to work 70-hour weeks.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

DP World, AM Green ink pact to develop green fuel logistics infra

Hyundai India's slow EV ramp-up hurts its decarbonisation plan: Greenpeace

Q3FY25 results Jan 14: HDFC AMC, Network18 among 11 to post earnings today

Premium

India's billionaire promoters' club surpasses 200 members in 2024

Cash cow: TCS dividend to Tata Sons nears Rs 25,000 cr in FY25 so far

Topics :Larsen & Toubro (L&T)L&T overworkSN SubrahmanyanBS Web ReportsBudget 2025

First Published: Jan 14 2025 | 2:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story