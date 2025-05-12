Shares of Larsen & Toubro have extended the post Q4 results rally, and appreciated another 3.6 per cent in trades on Monday. The stock has now gained 7.4 per cent in the last two trading sessions. In the process, the stock is now seen trading above its 200-Day Moving Average (200-DMA) for the first time since January 8, 2025. In general, the 200-DMA is considered as a key technical indicator in determining the long-term trend of a particular stock or index. Stocks or indices quoting above this key moving average are considered bullish, and vice versa. Meanwhile, Nomura in L&T's post earnings research call retained its 'Buy' rating on the stock, but lowered the price target from ₹ 3,820 to ₹ 3,670 per share. The overseas brokerage firm believes that L&T's core operational performance was broadly in-line, but the core margin outlook still remains lukewarm. Read Stock Market Updates Today LIVE For Q4FY25, L&T reported a consolidated net profit of ₹ 5,497.30 crore, and 10.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in revenue at ₹ 74,392.28 crore. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) was up 13 per cent YoY at ₹ 8,203 crore. The management has guided for sales growth/ core EBITDA margin of 15 per cent YoY / 8.5 per cent in FY26.