Thursday, May 08, 2025 | 06:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / L&T Q42025 result: Net profit jumps 25% to ₹5,497 crore, dividend announced

L&T Q42025 result: Net profit jumps 25% to ₹5,497 crore, dividend announced

Larsen & Toubro Q4 FY25 result: The Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of ₹34 per equity share for the financial year 2024-25

Larsen and Toubro (L&T)

Larsen and Toubro (L&T)

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 6:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Larsen & Toubro Ltd on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹5,497 crore for the quarter that ended on March 31, 2025 (Q4FY25). This marks a 25 per cent jump year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹4,396 crore in Q4FY24.
 
L&T's consolidated revenue from operations grew 10.9 per cent annually to ₹74,392.3 crore from ₹67,078.7 crore in Q4FY24.
 
“The year concluded on a high note, marking yet another period of outstanding performance. We achieved the highest ever yearly order inflows in Company’s history which buoys our order book to a record level. Similarly, the strong revenue growth underpins our journey towards achieving operational excellence through innovation and digitalisation," said SN Subrahmanyan, chairman and managing director of L&T.
 
 
"I am pleased to announce that the Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of ₹34 per equity share for the financial year 2024-25," he added.
 

L&T FY25 result

 
For the entire year, the engineering and construction giant posted a consolidated net profit of ₹15,037 crore, registering a 15 per cent growth compared to ₹13,059 crore in FY24. Meanwhile, revenue from operations grew 15.7 per cent from ₹2,21,112 crore to ₹2,55,734.5 crore.
 
"The order inflow for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 stood at ₹89,613 crore, registering a strong growth of 24 per cent y-o-y. International orders at ₹62,739 crore during the quarter constituted 70 per cent of the total," the company said in its filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
 
Shares of Larsen & Toubro were down 0.05 per cent at ₹3,320.6 apiece on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) at the close of trading on Thursday, ahead of the company's earnings announcement.

More From This Section

Kalyan Jewellers

Kalyan Jewellers Q4 results: Net profit increases 36% to Rs 187.605 crore

Jindal Stainless

Jindal Stainless Q4 results: PAT rises 18% to ₹590 crore on one-time gains

Brokerages view on Asian Paints: Paint industry behemoth Asian Paints reported a weak set of numbers in the June quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q1 FY25). The muted performance was on account of the heatwave, elections and an unfavourable product

Asian Paints Q4 results: Profit drops 45% to ₹700.8 cr amid weak demand

Q4, Q4 results

DB Corp Q4 results: Profit plunges 57.3% to ₹52.33 cr, revenue falls 11.25%

Asian Paints

Asian Paints Q4 result: Net profit falls 45% to ₹692 cr, dividend declared

Topics : Larsen & Tourbo L&T Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Q4 Results BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 08 2025 | 6:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchREET Result 2025Asian Q4 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayCBSE Result 2025Operation Sindoor LIVEQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon