Delhi NCR tops Zomato orders in 2025, outpaces Mumbai and Bengaluru

Zomato's year-end data for 2025 shows Delhi NCR as its busiest market, logging over 40 million more orders than Mumbai and Bengaluru, driven by campuses, festivals and transit hubs

Delhi NCR recorded 42.2 million more orders than Mumbai and 42.3 million more orders than Bengaluru (Photo: Shutterstock)
Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2025 | 7:48 PM IST
The national capital region (NCR) of Delhi emerged as the busiest market for Zomato in 2025. The region clocked over 42 million more orders than Mumbai and Bengaluru separately, according to the food delivery platform’s year-end data.
 
What makes Delhi NCR stand out in Zomato’s 2025 order volumes? 
Delhi NCR recorded 42.2 million more orders than Mumbai and 42.3 million more orders than Bengaluru, underscoring its dominance among India’s top metropolitan food delivery markets.
 
Which campuses topped Zomato’s charts in 2025? 
IIT Kharagpur: 240,000 orders
IIT-BHU: 180,000 orders

Premium

IIT Bombay: 160,000 orders
 
How did festivals influence food ordering patterns in 2025? 
Raksha Bandhan: 171 sweets ordered per minute
Christmas: 98 cakes ordered per minute
 
Where did Zomato see international orders in 2025? 
UAE: 230,000 orders
USA: 120,000 orders
UK: 80,000 orders
 
Which transit location saw heavy food ordering activity? 
Vijayawada Junction: 140,000 orders
 
When were the busiest ordering minutes on Zomato in 2025? 
8:25 pm: 1.872 million orders
8:24 pm: 1.871 million orders
8:22 pm: 1.869 million orders 
BLINKIT TRENDS:
 
What India ordered? 
1,05,16,879 kg ghee 
33,88,145 karelas
88,13,019 shampoo bottles
Honey & ginger clubbed 1,21,430 times
 
City Trends 
Delhi ordered 13,262 political maps between 10 PM & 7 AM 
Delhi NCR ordered 4,07,360 envelops (lifafas)
East Delhi ordered 57,761 avocados 
Noida ate 3,17,072 ice creams post dinner
 

Topics :DelhiZomatoFood deliveryonline food delivery

First Published: Dec 31 2025 | 6:59 PM IST

