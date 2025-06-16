Macrotech Developers rebrands as Lodha Developers after dispute settlement

Abhishek Lodha’s Macrotech Developers has changed its name to ‘Lodha Developers’, according to the company’s stock exchange filing on Monday (16 June).

“The Registrar of Companies, Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), has approved the change in name of the Company from ‘Macrotech Developers Limited’ to ‘Lodha Developers Limited’ with effect from 16 June 2025,” the Mumbai-based developer noted.

The move comes after the culmination of a recent trademark dispute between the company and House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL), a firm led by Abhishek’s younger brother, Abhinandan Lodha.

In January 2025, Lodha Developers (formerly known as Macrotech Developers) filed a lawsuit in the Bombay High Court against HoABL over the use of the ‘Lodha’ name, seeking Rs 5,000 crore in damages. However, the court suggested that both parties resolve the matter through mediation.

Later that month, both parties submitted their willingness to pursue mediation. The court then appointed Justice Raveendran to mediate between the real estate tycoons. However, on 2 April, Macrotech accused certain entities of HoABL of using "purported" board resolutions of Macrotech for the use of the 'Lodha' trademark and filing the same with government authorities. HoABL then denied the accusations by Macrotech and filed a police complaint against unknown persons to investigate the alleged offences. HoABL filed the complaint on 3 April 2025 and wrote a letter to the police on 4 April 2025.