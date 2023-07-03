Home / Companies / News / Mahindra Lifespaces gets into plotted development with 'Lakefront Estates'

Mahindra Lifespaces gets into plotted development with 'Lakefront Estates'

The project is designed to provide an ideal, customised living experience with green open spaces and access to excellent infrastructure and facilities, said the company

BS Web Team New Delhi
Mahindra Lifespaces Developers Limited (MLDL), the real estate and infrastructure development arm of the Mahindra Group, on Monday, announced its foray into plotted developments, the company said through an exchange filing.
The brand unveiled its first plotted development project ‘Lakefront Estates by Mahindra’ at Mahindra World City (MWC), Chennai.

Spread over 19 acres, the project will offer a wide range of plots meeting the customers’ needs, with sizes up to 5,000 sq ft, designed to provide an ideal, customised living experience with green open spaces and access to excellent infrastructure and facilities, the company said.
Lakefront Estates by Mahindra offers a unique living experience, nestled amidst the Paranur hills and overlooking 2,200 acres of pristine waters of Kolavai Lake. It is further complemented by an urban forest to the north of the project, spread over 80 acres, it said.

In addition to the natural beauty surrounding the project, it also boasts eight thematically designed gardens, each with a unique purpose and amenities, providing residents with ample opportunities to relax, rejuvenate and socialise with the community, it added.
Amit Kumar Sinha, MD & CEO, Mahindra Lifespaces Developers Limited said, "Plotted developments have emerged as a game changer in the Indian real estate market, offering homebuyers a unique opportunity to craft their dream homes. It gives me immense pleasure to announce our entry into this new category for Mahindra Lifespaces, with the launch of Lakefront Estates by Mahindra."

"With this project, we are confident of offering our customers an opportunity to build not just homes, but a legacy that they can cherish for generations to come."

