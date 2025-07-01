Home / Companies / News / Google Cloud elevates Sashikumar Sreedharan as MD for India business

Google Cloud elevates Sashikumar Sreedharan as MD for India business

A veteran with 30+ years in tech, Sreedharan will lead India's go-to-market ops for Google Cloud as Bikram Singh Bedi moves to regional strategy initiatives

Sashikumar Sreedharan, Google Cloud India MD
Sreedharan, a technology industry veteran with over 30 years of experience, joined Google Cloud as Chief Operating Officer for Asia Pacific in September 2023.
Shivani Shinde Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 1:48 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Google Cloud on Monday announced that Sashikumar Sreedharan will succeed Bikram Singh Bedi as its new Managing Director for India. Bedi will now focus on regional strategic initiatives.
 
Sreedharan, a technology industry veteran with over 30 years of experience, joined Google Cloud as Chief Operating Officer for Asia Pacific in September 2023, based in Bengaluru. In this new role, he will lead Google Cloud’s go-to-market organisation in India, working with the company’s enterprise and digital-native customers, valued partners, and developer ecosystem as they build for an AI-first future.
 
Karan Bajwa, President, Google Cloud, Asia Pacific, said: “AI is poised to redefine India’s industries and supercharge the productivity and creativity of its vast talent pool. With our deep AI heritage, cutting-edge technical infrastructure, and innovative solutions, Google Cloud is uniquely positioned to partner with Indian businesses and the public sector to harness AI’s transformative power.” 
 
Bajwa added: “I want to thank Bikram, who has been instrumental in driving Google Cloud’s success in India till date. He will now shift his focus to regional strategic initiatives. As Sashi takes on the leadership of our team in India, I’m confident he will further propel our organisation and our customers to their next phase of growth in this crucial market.”
 
Google Cloud has experienced significant growth over the past 12 months, driven by the rapid introduction and widespread adoption of its powerful AI models and fully integrated AI technology platform, the company said.
 
Organisations across sectors are leveraging Google Cloud’s solutions and expertise to innovate at scale. This includes leading financial services players such as HDFC Bank, HDFC Ergo, and ICICI Prudential; major retail businesses like Flipkart, Meesho, and Myntra; healthcare providers including Apollo 24/7, Manipal Hospitals, and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories; IT services companies such as Tech Mahindra and Wipro; and digital-native firms like Glance, ShareChat, and Dream11.
 
Google Cloud has also partnered with the public sector, including entities like ONDC, the Government of Uttar Pradesh, Nirmit Bharat, Karamyogi, and Plutos.one to accelerate digitalisation and enhance citizen service delivery using the full potential of Cloud and AI.
 
Prior to joining Google Cloud, Sreedharan was Managing Director at Microsoft India, where he led the enterprise business. He has also held leadership roles at SAP, IBM, and other companies in India.
 
Sreedharan said: “My time as COO for APAC has deeply affirmed my belief in Google Cloud’s winning strategy and powerful AI-first platform. I am excited to return to the field and work with our customers to advance their innovation agenda.”
 
“It has been an incredible four and a half years leading Google Cloud in India, and I am immensely proud of the business we have built with the support of my team, our customers and partners. I look forward to contributing to APAC’s strategic priorities and watching India’s continued success in this new chapter under Sashi’s leadership,” said Bikram Singh Bedi.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Shell acquires Raj Petro Specialities to strengthen lubricant portfolio

Rustomjee to redevelop Mumbai's GTB Nagar with Mhada, eyes GDV of ₹4,521 cr

Coal India, Hindustan Copper to work together in critical mineral sector

Ireda's loan sanctions rise 29% to ₹11,740 cr in Q1; disbursements up 31%

Akasa Air's net loss widens to ₹1,983 crore in FY25 as costs, delays rise

Topics :GoogleGoogle CloudGoogle's AI

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 1:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story