Google Cloud elevates Sashikumar Sreedharan as MD for India business

Google Cloud on Monday announced that Sashikumar Sreedharan will succeed Bikram Singh Bedi as its new Managing Director for India. Bedi will now focus on regional strategic initiatives.

Sreedharan, a technology industry veteran with over 30 years of experience, joined Google Cloud as Chief Operating Officer for Asia Pacific in September 2023, based in Bengaluru. In this new role, he will lead Google Cloud’s go-to-market organisation in India, working with the company’s enterprise and digital-native customers, valued partners, and developer ecosystem as they build for an AI-first future.

ALSO READ: Google Cloud in talks with govt on India AI mission, says Bikram Singh Bedi Karan Bajwa, President, Google Cloud, Asia Pacific, said: “AI is poised to redefine India’s industries and supercharge the productivity and creativity of its vast talent pool. With our deep AI heritage, cutting-edge technical infrastructure, and innovative solutions, Google Cloud is uniquely positioned to partner with Indian businesses and the public sector to harness AI’s transformative power.”

Bajwa added: “I want to thank Bikram, who has been instrumental in driving Google Cloud’s success in India till date. He will now shift his focus to regional strategic initiatives. As Sashi takes on the leadership of our team in India, I’m confident he will further propel our organisation and our customers to their next phase of growth in this crucial market.” Google Cloud has experienced significant growth over the past 12 months, driven by the rapid introduction and widespread adoption of its powerful AI models and fully integrated AI technology platform, the company said. Organisations across sectors are leveraging Google Cloud’s solutions and expertise to innovate at scale. This includes leading financial services players such as HDFC Bank, HDFC Ergo, and ICICI Prudential; major retail businesses like Flipkart, Meesho, and Myntra; healthcare providers including Apollo 24/7, Manipal Hospitals, and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories; IT services companies such as Tech Mahindra and Wipro; and digital-native firms like Glance, ShareChat, and Dream11.

Google Cloud has also partnered with the public sector, including entities like ONDC, the Government of Uttar Pradesh, Nirmit Bharat, Karamyogi, and Plutos.one to accelerate digitalisation and enhance citizen service delivery using the full potential of Cloud and AI. Prior to joining Google Cloud, Sreedharan was Managing Director at Microsoft India, where he led the enterprise business. He has also held leadership roles at SAP, IBM, and other companies in India. Sreedharan said: “My time as COO for APAC has deeply affirmed my belief in Google Cloud’s winning strategy and powerful AI-first platform. I am excited to return to the field and work with our customers to advance their innovation agenda.”