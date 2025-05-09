Friday, May 09, 2025 | 06:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Mahindra seeks CCI approval to acquire 59% stake in SML Isuzu for ₹555 cr

Mahindra seeks CCI approval to acquire 59% stake in SML Isuzu for ₹555 cr

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has sought approval from the Competition Commission of India to acquire majority stake in commercial vehicle maker SML Isuzu.

Mahindra EV

Incorporated in 1983, SML Isuzu has a presence in the trucks and buses segment. | (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 6:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has sought approval from the Competition Commission of India to acquire majority stake in commercial vehicle maker SML Isuzu.

The company had earlier announced that it would acquire 58.96 per cent stake in SML Isuzu for Rs 555 crore.

"The proposed combination relates to acquisition of shareholding by the acquirer (M&M) in the target (SML Isuzu Ltd)," a notice filed with the Competition Commission of India (CCI) said on May 5.

The proposed combination is notified under section 5(a)(i)(A) of the Competition Act, 2002, it added.

M&M is the flagship company of the Mahindra group, which is engaged in various sectors such as automotive, farm equipment, financial services, IT aerospace, real estate & infrastructure, logistics and hospitality.

 

Also Read

share Market closing bell

Markets a casualty in India-Pak geopolitical flare up; Sensex dips 412 pts

PremiumMahindra and Mahindra, M&M

Robust volume growth and margin gains likely to put M&M in top gear

tractor, farmer

M&M rallies 8% in 2 days, nears record high. Should you buy, hold or sell?

Mahindra Thar ROXX

SUV, tractor fire up M&M earnings, Q4 PAT up 20% at Rs 3,295 crore

stock market traders, call, phone call

Stock Market Close Highlights: Sensex gains 294 pts, Nifty at 24,461; Adani shares shine, banks slip

For the assessment of CCI, the parties said "the proposed combination will not lead to any change in the competitive dynamics, let alone cause any appreciable adverse effect on competition in India, delineation of a relevant market can be left open".

On April 26, the Mumbai-based automaker said that it will acquire the entire stake of 43.96 per cent held by Sumitomo Corporation, promoter of SML, and separately acquire a 15 per cent stake held by Isuzu Motors Ltd, public shareholder of SML, for an aggregate consideration of Rs 555 crore.

Besides, the automaker will make an open offer to acquire a 26 per cent stake in SML Isuzu in accordance with Sebi Takeover Regulations, it added.

Incorporated in 1983, SML Isuzu has a presence in the trucks and buses segment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Union Bank

Policy rate cut to put more pressure margins: Union Bank of India MD & CEO

PremiumMercedes

Mercedes-Benz India focuses on deep localisation as forex hit push costs up

ICICI prudential life insurance

ICICI Venture to transfer PE, realty fund units to ICICI Prudenti al AMC

Shelling, Pakistan Shelling, Firing, Damage, Operation Sindoor

EaseMyTrip flags travel to Turkey, Azerbaijan amid rising India-Pak heat

Photo: Shutterstock

Airtel's Sunil Mittal in talks to buy 49% stake in Haier India for $2 bn

Topics : Mahindra & Mahindra SML Isuzu CCI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 09 2025 | 6:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchBank Holiday Asian Q4 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayKerala 10th Result 2025High Alert in DelhiQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon