Inox Clean Energy begins solar module production at Bavla plant in Gujarat

The fully-automated plant, equipped with cutting-edge technology, manufactures N-type TOPCon solar modules using M10, G12R, and G12 solar cells, a company statement said

The Bavla facility is set to scale up further to 3 GW of module manufacturing capacity as part of its second phase expansion | Image: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 12:11 PM IST
Inox Solar on Monday said its arm Inox Clean Energy has commenced production at its solar module manufacturing facility in Bavla, Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Inox Clean Energy Ltd's wholly-owned subsidiary, Inox Solar Ltd, on Monday announced the commencement of production at its solar module manufacturing facility in Bavla, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, with the first phase capacity of 1.2 GW from its 3 GW plant, according to the statement.

This globally recognised module technology is the latest in solar manufacturing, offering higher efficiency, lower degradation, and superior reliability, setting a benchmark for modern solar installations.

The bifacial modules further enable dual-sided power generation, boosting Capacity Utilisation Factor (CUF) and overall productivity.

The Bavla facility is set to scale up further to 3 GW of module manufacturing capacity as part of its second phase expansion.

Inox Solar is also establishing an integrated, 4.8 GW solar cell-plus-module manufacturing facility in Dhenkanal, Odisha.

This flagship project will not only strengthen India's domestic solar manufacturing ecosystem but also reduce import dependence and position the country at the forefront of global renewable energy supply chains.

Devansh Jain, Executive Director, INOXGFL Group said, "The first phase completion of our Bavla facility has been achieved within four months With the current deficit in the domestic solar cell manufacturing capacity, large conglomerates such as INOXGFL with integrated offerings are primed to benefit from the large-scale opportunities that the sector holds.

Inox Clean is a part of the INOXGFL Group, and is the holding company for the Renewables IPP (Independent Power Producer) business held under Inox Neo Energies Limited and the solar manufacturing business under Inox Solar. PTI KKS.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 12:11 PM IST

